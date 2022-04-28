Tognetti lanzó una versión poco chequeada

Daniel Tognetti lanzó en el programa radial Diario M (Adrian Murano) una versión endeble de una supuesta declaración del “testigo” clave de la causa Cuadernos. Según el periodista k, el ex chofer Centeno habría declarado vía exhorto ante la justicia española para desdecirse de sus acusaciones sobre coimas en el marco de la obra pública K del Ministerio de Planificación.

Tras dudar varias veces al aire, Tognetti afirmó que su fuente le dijo que Centeno dijo que “nunca vio dinero de la corrupción, ya que siempre permanecía en el auto esperando a Baratta”, ex funcionario del ministerio. Quedaron muchas dudas al aire.

 