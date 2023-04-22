Tolosa Paz se lanzó tras el renunciamiento de Alberto

Victoria Tolosa Paz lideró un plenario de militancia en Ensenada con el lema “2023 será Victoria”. Muy cercana al presidente Alberto Fernández , quien debió bajarse de sus pretensiones reeleccionistas, cu acto político muestra que un sector del peronismo quiere discutir candidaturas con el sector kirchnerista. Junto con Aníbal Fernández y Santiago Cafiero , el acto tuvo un esto de osadía en la interna con el kirchnerismo y el gobernador Kicillof.