Toti Pasman dijo que se equivocó con Di María

“Pensé que el ciclo de Di María se había terminado, me equivoqué. La forma que elegí no fueron las mejores, no tengo problema de poner la otra mejilla. Di María se volvió a destacar en el equipo”, dijo Toti Pasman luego de la final frente a Francia.

El periodista había pedido que Scaloni lo saque del equipo. Durante la Copa América, Pasman ya había pedido disculpas