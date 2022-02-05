Toti Pasman se enojó con un colega y lo destrozó al aire: “Sos un falso”

El periodista descargó su furia en su programa de radio.

La historia tiene varios capítulos. Parece que el Chavo Fucks lo tenía alquilado al Toti Pasman y cuando podía lo criticaba al aire. Hasta ahí es una clásica interna entre dos colegas. La diferencia es que esta vez llegó a los medios. En su programa de radio La Red, Pasman descargó su furia contra Fucks, a quien lo trató de “falso”.

“Me mandaba mensajes haciéndose el amigo. Hoy me demostraste Chaco que sos un falso, sos de esa clase de tipos que no vale la pena”, arrancó Pasman.

Las peleas entre los dos periodistas deportivos comenzaron hace mucho tiempo. El rendimiento de la Selección de Scaloni y de Di María fueron algunos de los temas que los enfrentaron.