Tras el fallo ejemplar contra Alperovich, tiembla Espinoza

Los dos casos son de abuso sexual y de poder. Ante la mínima sospecha, el intendente de La Matanza debería haber pedido licencia. Alperovich se había quedado sin fueros.

“No escribo para convencer a nadie de nada. Estoy aquí contra la opresión del silencio y por la necesidad de recuperar mi vida, de sanar llamando a las cosas como son, sin suavizarlas ni teñirlas, poniéndole al monstruo nombre y apellido. Cuando no le ponés nombre, no existe”, había escrito en una carta abierta la sobrina del condenado ex gobernador de Tucumán y ex senador del peronismo.

En paralelo a conocerse la sentencia a 16 años de prisión e inhabilitación permanente a ocupar cargos públicos de parte del condenado José Alperovich, está la situación del procesado intendente de La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza. Un caso similar donde una mujer lo denunció al Barón matancero de haber abusado sexualmente,  al compartir una cena en el departamento de la víctima. Según consta en la denuncia, ella se habría negado ante la insistencia del político que se le tiró encima. Luego,  se señaló que el jefe fde gabinete del intendente la habría presionado para retirar la demanda.

La pregunta que cabe, aguardando la decisión en este caso de la justicia es, ¿cómo estando procesado, Espinosa, no se hizo a un lado de la gestión municipal?

Con Alperovich, el partido peronista tomó la debida distancia ante el increscendo del escándalo. En cambio, a Espinoza lo siguen bancando sobre todo en el kirchnerismo de la provincia de Buenos Aires. Fotos con el gobernador Kicillof y varios actos oficiales de fingir demencia o hacer de cuenta que “aquí no pasó nada”.

También es cierto que colectivos feministas no hicieron igual incapié en estas dos causas que en otras de también impacto como las del actor Juan Darthes, también condenado pero por la justicia brasileña.

Cuenta la historia que la moral de Cristina le hizo bajar el pulgar de un dirigente cercano cuando descubrió que le era infiel a su mujer, encima ella muy cercana colaboradora, entonces, de la ex presidenta.

¿Ser infiel resultaría más gravoso que ser abusador de mujeres?

Quizás Alperovich corrió con la mala suerte de no ser un dirigente con vigencia de poder. Su esposa, Beatris Rojkés, cultivó mucha cercanía con Cristina cuando la líder del kirchnerismo era presidenta. La reemplazó en la primera magistratura ante uno de sus viajes. El actual mandatario tucumano aliado de Milei, Osvaldo Jaldo, intentó ubicar a una de las hijas de Alperovich en la Secretaría de la Mujer,. Agrupaciones feministas tucumanas alertaron de la barrabasada que hubiera sido la medida.

El magistrado que lo condenó a Alperovich se llama Ramos Padilla, un viejo conocido de la justicia. Cercano a organismo de derechos humanos y ex miembro de Justicia Legítima, actuó leyendo un cambio de época. No está nada mal para comenzar a soñar que muchos otros lo imiten.

Horacio Caride