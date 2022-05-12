Tras las críticas de Lanata, Florencia Peña le dedicó un “poema”

En una entrevista para La Nación explicó que intenta meterse menos en política porque “intentaron destruirme”, dijo.

Después de que Lanata destrozara su nuevo programa, “LPJ” (La Puta Jefa), Florencia Peña salió a la cancha con una nueva emisión repleta de indirectas al periodista y a sus detractores.

Le habló directo a Lanata y a su “primera vedette”, en referencia a la periodista Marina Calabró. “Me dedicó casi una hora de su programa, un amoroso total, lo menos que puedo hacerle es dedicarle a él y a su primera vedette un poema”, lanzó con ironía.

La actriz le habló a su “amigo” Jorge y hasta le  cantó una canción. Con sensualidad puso cara de “ratita”.

 

Además, Florencia Peña dio una entrevista al diario La Nación donde admitió que trata de evitar temas políticos ya que quisieron “destruirla” por sus posiciones k. Sin embargo, señaló que no piensa renunciar a ser peronista.