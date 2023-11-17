Trebucq desmintió romance con una diputada electa de Milei

El Pelado Trebucq fue sorprendido al aire con la versión de que supuestamente estaba viviendo un romance con Lilia Lemoine. La dirigente libertaria es centro de muchas polémicas por sus estrafalarias propuestas. El periodista, que ya tuvo un romance con otra diputada electa del espacio, se rio de la especie informativa y señaló que solo tiene tiempo para el trabajo y cuidar a su hija.