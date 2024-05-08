Trebucq se burló de Mi Viejo

El Pelado Trebucq tomó de punto al líder piquetero , Eduardo Belliboni. Los recuerdos de viejos cruces cuando el Pelado era un labraste de Crónica TV salieron a relucir .

E“Qué hacés, Eduardo querido, gracias por recibirnos”, empezó diciendo el periodista.

“Esteba Trebuq… cuánto tiempo hace que no te veo. Has hablado pestes de mí en América, después te pasaste a La Nación y nunca me llamaste. Eso no es periodismo”, le respondió Belliboni.

Al final, Belliboni mostró un libro y le preguntó : ¿sabes quién es el autor? . El Pelado contestó “ni idea” . Se trataba del autor de la canción MI Viejo , que popularizó Piero. José Tcherkaski no le sonó al periodista apologista de Milei.