Tremendo: El pelado de Crónica induce a un menor a matar al padre golpeador

Un situación dramática y polémica en la pantalla del canal de noticias. Un nene de 11 años expuesto a un show macabro.

El pelado de Crónica sobrepasó todo tipo de limite ético en la pantalla de Crónica HD. Entrevistó en vivo a una mamá y su nene de 11 a propósito de una vinculo de violencia familiar con el padre de la criatura. La señora denunció ser víctima de la violencia de este sujeto. Todo el descarnado caso se expuso delante del niño quién además fue inducido por el conductor a hacer justicia por mano propia.

“Si lo matas a u papá te va ampara la ley de legitima defensa” , aportó de forma amarillenta e irresponsable el Pelado del canal. El pibe jugó desde su razonamiento a proyectar que saldría en un zócalo del programa :” el nene que mató a su papá “.

“Disculpen, le digo a al producción que no voy a ser careta, Digo lo que siento”. dijo ante cámara admitiendo que sus dichos generaban una fuerte controversia del buen gusto y la responsabilidad como comunicador.

La propia mujer víctima de la violencia lo paró diciendo ” es un ;poco fuerte lo que decís” y afirmó que ella prefiere no involucrarlo a chico en un hecho de violencia,

¿Como lo llamo a tu papá? , insistió con el morbo el conductor. “Hijo de puta” , afirmó el niño en la pantalla de Crónica.  La madre intentó varias veces parar la inducción a hacer justicia por mano propia que hizo el conductor estrella del canal, pero este le facturó: “vos quisiste que hable tu hijo, y yo te recordé que es menor de edad”.