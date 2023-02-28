Tula: el The Best del bombo

Tula llegó un día a la alfombra verde. En los premios entregados en Francia, The Best, el folclorico bombista peeronista recibió el premio a la mejor hinchada del mundo. Quiso acordarse de la canción Muchachos pero no afinó la nota. Tula viene tocando el bombo en actos políticos peronistas desde el 73 y tiene un record como hincha en los Mundiales.

 

 