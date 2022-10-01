TyC sorprende con una publicidad jugando con la falta de figus

siempre el departamento de creativos de TyC marca la diferencia. Lanzaron una publicidad de la señal deportiva, previa al Mundial, donde con la canción ilustrativa, muestran carteles de ” no hay figuritas”,  en los kioskos. El guiño es que las verdaderas figuras están en TyC.