Otra bravuconada de Ubeira contra el periodista Diego Cabot

El abogado de la vicepresidenta José Manuel Ubeira volvió a la carga contra el periodista Diego Cabot, quien reveló el caso de los cuadernos de las coimas. “Me atacó ADEPA por decir que presiono un periodista (…) me molesta el periodista que trabaja de operador y se defiende como periodista, voy a ir por este señor y por el fiscal Stornelli”, lanzó con tono bravucón en C5N.

 