Ulises Jaitt se cruzó con una panelista y terminó abandonando un programa

Estaban hablando de la muerte de su hermana cuando los ánimos se alteraron y carpeteó a la periodista.

Un verdadero escándalo fue la nota que hizo el equipo de Maju Lozano al hermano de Natacha Jaitt. Resulta que a Ulises no le gustó un comentario que hizo la periodista Tatiana Schapiro sobre el rol de la fiscalía que investiga la muerte de Natacha.

Ulises reaccionó de la peor manera “carpeteando” a la integrante del programa del 9 sobre su pasado romance con Jorge Rial, revelado por estos días. “A vos te pasa letra Rial”, le espetó para luego amenazar con retirarse del estudio.

La amenaza se concretó minutos después. La conductora defendió a la panelista y despotricó contra el hermano de Natacha.

 