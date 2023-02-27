Un abogado condenado por “la ruta del dinero K” asesora a un ex funcionario de la AFIP

Jorge Chueco es uno de los abogados de Rafael Resnick Brenner, condenado por el caso Ciccone.

Rafael Resnick Brenner se hizo conocido por el caso Ciccone. En ese momento era el jefe de Gabinete de Ricardo Echegaray en la AFIP. Según comprobó la Justicia, tuvo activa participación y hasta reuniones con los enviados de Amado Boudou para destrabar la situación fiscal de la imprenta.

Resnick Brenner terminó condenado por el caso Ciccone pero no fue preso. Ahora volvió a ser noticia por un caso de coimas. Un empresario de Salta lo acusó de pedirle una coima cuando estaba a cargo de la AFIP de esa provincia. El caso ya está en pleno juicio oral y todos los testimonios complicaron su situación.

El ex funcionario de la AFIP es asesorado por el ex camarista Mario Filozof y por Jorge Chueco, el abogado que estuvo prófugo de la Justicia y luego fue condenado a 8 años de prisión junto a Lázaro Báez por la llamada “ruta del dinero K”.

A mediados de 2020, luego de más de cuatro años en prisión, logró la excarcelación.

Chueco deberá afrontar otro juicio a partir de agosto. Es por la compra del campo “El Entrevero”. Por ese campo, de 152 hectáreas, ubicado entre José Ignacio y La Barra, se pagaron 14 millones de dólares. De la operación participaron varias sociedades y testaferros de Báez para intentar ocultar a los verdaderos dueños.