Un abogado del Grupo América: quién será el interventor de los medios públicos

La intervención afectará a la Televisión Pública, Agencia Télam y EDUC.AR.

Tras el decreto que licuó las funciones de Eduardo Serenellini, que quedó a un paso de renunciar tal como había contado este medio, el gobierno se encamina a avanzar con la intervención de los medios públicos.

Ese lugar estará a cargo de Diego Chaher, según reveló el sitio Data Clave.

Chaher es director Asuntos Legales de Grupo Supercanal Arlink y director TVEO Productora Contenidos Audiovisuales. Es mendocino y trabaja en el Grupo América durante casi 20 años y en UNO Medios durante 16, en todos ejerciendo funciones en áreas legales. Es también gerente de Canal 8 de San Juan, del Grupo América, según cuenta La Opinión Austral.

La intervención afectará a la Televisión Pública, Agencia Télam y EDUC.AR. Sería por el plazo de un año y con el objetivo de “elaborar un plan de reformulación, readecuación y acción para las sociedades”.

En tanto, el manejo de la pauta publicitaria oficial quedaría bajo la órbita del vocero presidencial, Manuel Adorni.