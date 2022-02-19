Un abogado mediático tomó la defensa de Cositorto, el CEO de Generación Zoe

Se trata de Miguel Angel Pierri.

Leandro Cositorto, el CEO de Generación Zoe, está en serios problemas. Por eso decidió pegar un volantazo y cambió de abogados. Su nuevo defensor será Miguel Angel Pierri, un abogado que conoce el manejo de los medios como pocos. 

Ayer, la Fiscalía de Villa María pidió la captura del fundador del holding Generación Zoe, pero ya hay otras causas desparramadas por todo el país. 

Se lo acusa de una estafa piramidal, un método de fraude muy conocido cuyo incentivo es juntar gente en un programa capaz de generar una remuneración económica alta, a medida que se sumen otros miembros. De hecho, el requisito principal para que estas estafas funcionen es, justamente, invitar personas para subir al siguiente nivel y así acceder a mayores retornos de inversión.

Cositorto dijo en las últimas entrevistas que dio que estaba en República Dominicana.

En declaraciones radiales, Pierri dijo que había sido consultado “hace varios días”, pero la relación se formalizó este viernes. “Es una enormidad detener al contador”, dijo el abogado sobre la causa de Villa María.