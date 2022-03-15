Un Alberto débil, una Cristina aislada

El difícil momento del gobierno en una pulseada interpretativa. Que se puede esperar después de evitar el default.

La interpretación de cómo está el gobierno es como una moneda al aire a punto de revelar el misterio pero que nunca termina de decantar su verdadera cara. Es indiscutible que el haber conseguido refrendar el acuerdo con el Fondo, a través de una dificultosa vía negociadora con sectores de la oposición, termina siendo un resultado aliviador para un presidente débil y menos arropado por el Frente de Todos.El precio ha sido alto. Desde la renuncia a la Jefatura de bloque de diputados, por parte de Máximo, el frente gobernante puso en duda la cohesión política hacia adelante.

¿Cuál es la cara que se quiere ponderar? ¿La del 30 % de La Cámpora que muda su relato a otra ranchería o la de un Alberto abrazado al núcleo de moderados?

Algunos, como Massa, salvaron la ropa quedando de lado de la racionalidad. Si hasta su antiguo compañero de ruta política, el radical Gerardo Morales, se sumó a los elogios sobre su rol componedor. Otros analistas sostiene que el presidente podría tener las manos liberadas cuando se cristalice la votación del Senado, en un divorcio de hecho con Cristina. Un pensamiento rebuscado como se lo mire.

Acaso, ¿podría este presidente convencer a propios y ajenos que ahora sí está gobernando él, tras dos años de simulación? Una prueba de vida podría ser un cambio radical de gabinete donde se expulse la capas de La Cámpora, que chillan pero siguen agarrados a las cajas del estado. Menos mal que primó el sentido común en tirar para atrás la creación de una nueva Subsecretaría, llamada de “la felicidad”.

Viceversa, Cristina va quedando como una jugadora experta a la que se le dio vuelta la suerte. Se la ver ocupada todo el tiempo en el cuidado de su imagen , como en desmalezar los zonas críticas de Comodoro PY, pero ajena a la estrategia de estado.

Su pasión por resignificar la realidad a través de su cuenta de Twitter penetra en círculos pequeños, muy por afuera de la agenda que contiene la gente común.

A la vez, su tribu aduladores han tomado cierta distancia desde espacios de la comunicación. Pantallas afines,C5N o algunos sectores intelectuales k ven un panorama complicado en pos de sostener apoyos a rajatabla.

El Premio Nobel de literatura, Vargas Llosa, dijo (previo a visitar nuestro país) que al argentina es una tierra de oportunidades desaprovechadas, rehén de un grupo de autoritarios encabezada por Cristina.

Estamos asistiendo a una de las transiciones más complejas  y confusas de la etapa democrática. Cualquier pronóstico sobre el futuro corre por cuenta de los que siempre se han equivocado.

Horacio Caride

 