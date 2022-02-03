Un allanamiento demorado que podría haber evitado la explosión de muertes por la “cocaína envenenada”

El juez Culotta activó una causa luego de la tragedia.

El dictamen tenía fecha del 9 de noviembre de 2021. En el mismo, el fiscal antidrogas Diego Iglesias pedía detener a un tal “Paisa” por encabezar el narcomenudeo en algunos puntos conflictivos de la zona oeste del conurbano bonaerense. Pero esos operativos se demoraron. Terminó el año sin novedades. Hasta este miércoles, día que quedará en la historia como el de la muerte por “cocaína envenenada”.

Ahora, entre los policías bonaerenses vinculan a ese “Paisa” como el transa que sabiéndolo o no fue el que repartió esas dosis en bolsitas rosas que hicieron colapsaron casi de inmediato a sus consumidores el martes por la noche ni bien terminó el partido entre la Selección argentina y Colombia, en el estadio cordobés Mario Alberto Kempes, por las Eliminatorias para el Mundial Qatar 2022.

Por eso llamó la atención que el fiscal Paul Starc no le diera en noviembre la urgencia que ameritaba lo informado por el fiscal Iglesias para desbaratar la banda de “Paisa”. Finalmente, las órdenes de detención para este hombre y seis cómplices llegó el miércoles, con la firma del juez Juan Manuel Culotta, cuando ya era un hecho que 22 personas habían fallecido por consumir la “cocaína envenenada”.

Las desinteligencias entre las fiscalías y el juzgado seguramente quedará en el olvido. Por estas horas, la prioridad es saber con qué sustancia estiró el “cocinero” la droga que puso en agenda la otra pandemia -aunque más silenciosa que el coronavirus, pero también mortal-: el consumo de drogas en la Argentina de la mitad de los jóvenes por debajo de la línea de pobreza.