Un arquitecto “despechado” detrás del escándalo de Insaurralde

El hombre en cuestión tiene más de 60 años. Amazó una fortuna en el rubro de la construcción pero es más conocido por su fanatismo con los autos de lujo. Cuentan que estuvo vinculado de manera afectiva con Sofía Clerici, la modelo que viajó a Marbella con Martín Insaurralde y expuso el mayor escándalo político de los últimos tiempos luego del Olivos gate.

Aunque se dejaron de ver, Clerici le contó al empresario de su viaje y hasta le había enviado algunas de las fotos. Aunque estaba despechado, el empresario vio una oportunidad y le ofreció una semana de dinero importante en dólares y la incitó a publicarlas. Eso explicaría el lapso de tiempo entre el viaje y la publicación de las mismas.

 

 