Un camporista infiel y una captura de pantalla: la trama que terminó con Kulfas

Un off the record llegó a las manos de la vice. El Presidente no dudó.

Es una costumbre nueva de los equipos de prensa: mandar off the record a varios periodistas a través de Whatsapp. En este caso, el off the record habría salido del Ministerio de la Producción. La cadena de mensajes le habría llegado a un funcionario de La Cámpora, que rápidamente hizo captura de pantalla y se lo mandó a la vicepresidenta.

“Los que usan mal la lapicera son los funcionarios de Cristina”, decía ese off the record viralizado luego del acto en Tecnopolis. El mensaje fue adjudicado al equipo de Kulfas. Detrás de ese mensaje había una acusación de supuesta corrupción en la adjudicación del gasoducto Néstor Kirchner, una obra que lleva tres años demorada. 

El resto de la historia es conocido. El sábado al mediodía, luego de algunas consultas, Cristina lo publicó en sus redes sociales y Alberto Fernández se vio obligado a dar una señal de unidad echando a Kulfas, uno de los incondicionales que venía trabajando junto al Presidente desde la campaña presidencial.

“Muy injusto y, sobre todo, muy doloroso que este tipo de ataques lo ejecuten funcionarios del propio gobierno del Frente de Todos. Lo peor de todo: sin dar la cara, en off, mintiendo y utilizando periodistas”, fue el tuit de CFK.

Un dato no menor. Hace una semana, Kulfas encabezó un evento importante en el mítico hotel Llao Llao de Bariloche por el hidrógeno verde. El evento casi no fue difundido por la Casa Rosada. Pero además el ministro de Producción tuvo que viajar en Aerolíneas Argentinas. A nadie se le ocurrió prestarle uno de los aviones oficiales.