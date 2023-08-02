Un canal cercano a Capitanich ganó la licitación para transmitir los debates provinciales

Otra señal, que había presentado un presupuesto más bajo, se bajó de la compulsa de precios.

El 27 de agosto y el 4 de septiembre se realizarán los debates entre los candidatos a gobernador de Chaco. Solo participarán tres candidatos que superaron el 5% de los votos en las PASO que se realizaron el pasado 18 de junio. Se trata de Jorge Capitanich (Frente Chaqueño), Leandro Zdero (Juntos por el Cambio) y Gustavo Martínez (Corriente de Expresión Renovada).

La novedad es que los debates serán transmitidos por la señal Norte Grande Federal (NGF), cercana a Capitanich, luego de que otro canal decidió bajarse de la compulsa de precios. Lo más llamativo es que esa señal, ECOM Chaco SA, había presupuestado 18 millones de pesos, es decir 2 millones menos que NGF, que presupuestó $20.570.000 millones.

Finalmente, el 31 de julio, el Tribunal Electoral de Chaco adjudicó las transmisiones a NGF.

 