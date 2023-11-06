Un canal militó la campaña del miedo con el boleto de los trenes

El canal C5N mandó un cronista a la estación de Constitución para potenciar la campaña del miedo que lanzó el Gobierno antes de las elecciones generales y ahora retomó en la previa del balotaje. “¿Sabes a cuánto se va el boleto de tren si gana Milei?“, fue la pregunta que repitió el cronista mientras en la pantalla aparecían los mismo números que difundió el Gobierno.