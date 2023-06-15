Un candidato de Milei lo trató de “traidor” y “basura”

Carlos Eguia se despachó contra el candidato a presidente.

Carlos Eguia fue candidato a gobernador en Neuquén en conjunto con el partido de Javier Milei. Los resultados no fueron los esperados y explotó la interna. Eguia hizo una editorial en su programa radial a la que tituló “La mentira de Milei”.

“Quiero que sepan que es una porquería de persona, tanto él como su entorno”, fue una de las frases más fuertes de Eguia sobre el economista. Y agregó: “No podes ser tan burro, además de mentiroso hipócrita y falso”.

Eguia contó las internas de las dos visitas de Milei a Neuquén, en medio de la campaña en esa provincia. “Es un enfermo, es un loco”, se despachó luego de que una fuerza local se alió con Milei para la elección nacional.

Escuchá el audio de la editorial 