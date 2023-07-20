Un candidato de Tigre envuelto en rumores

La tensión que se vivió en Tigre hace unos días con el intendente Julio Zamora, que perdió tres funcionarios en unas horas, entre ellos su hermano, y las peleas posteriores con Malena Galmarini por las listas de UP sigue vigente.

Otro candidato a intendente, que pelea en la interna de Juntos, está envuelto en rumores. Las versiones se multiplican. Pero todos coinciden que sería blanco de una operación mediática en breve. En el medio se habló de un viaje relámpago a Estados Unidos, cuando falta menos de un mes para las PASO.