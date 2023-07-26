Un cantito de los militantes de Bullrich encendió al kirchnerismo

“Construyamos una Argentina en la que estemos todos menos Cristina”, dice la canción.

Un video viralizado muestra un cantito de un grupo de militantes de Patricia Bullrich. La canción dice sobre el final “para que construyamos una Argentina en la que estemos todos menos Cristina”.

El kichnerismo aprovechó esa frase para salir a fustigar a la ex ministra.

“La Argentina que estamos construyendo debe ser con Cristina y con todo el Pueblo. Ya no hay lugar para los discursos del odio que nos dividen. Miremos el presente y el futuro como una sociedad que se proyecta en conjunto y sin exclusiones”, tuiteó el ex intendente de Almirante Brown, Mariano Cascallares.

No fue el único dirigente que aprovechó para hacer campaña. “Por una Argentina sin Cristina, canta Patricia Bullrich. La misma que tenía entre sus filas a dirigentes vinculados con el atentado a la vicepresidenta que no se investiga. A confesión de parte, relevo de pruebas”, tuiteó la legisladora Victoria Montenegro.

Wado De Pedro fue por más: “En la Argentina que tenemos que construir tiene que haber lugar para todos y todas, incluso para vos Patricia Bullrich”. La ex ministra de Seguridad le contestó con dureza. 