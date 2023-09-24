Un cartel de la izquierda de película

Myriam Bregman y Nicolás  Del Caño aparecieron en un afiche con una gráfica y estética de alta calidad , similar a la de la venta de un film taquillero.  El cartel llamó la atención a los internautas. “Ni cómplices ni sometidos”, Primera Temporada.

 

“Ni cómplices, ni sometidos” La nueva novela protagonizada por Myriam Bregman y Nicolás del Caño, en donde protagonizan esta historia de amor imposible llena de intrigas, secretos y separaciones
byu/Mindless_Tomorrow_45 inargentina