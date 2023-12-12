Un casamiento donde se notó la frialdad entre Mauricio y Pato

Ambos se cruzaron en el casamiento de Baby Etchecopar. Ni bien se divisaron se las ingeniaron para no coincidir en los metros cuadrados. El anfitrión, Baby los ubicó en mesas bien distantes , de punta a punta.  El novio reconoció lo difícil que fue armar la lista de invitados . Entre políticos y periodistas que no se pueden ver.   “Me decían ‘si va él, yo no voy’”, dijo Baby.