Un chavista con orden de captura dice haber paseado por argentina

Afirma haber estado ej Jujuy. Esperaban que fuera a visitar a Milagro Sala.

El dirigente polifuncional Diosdado Cabello, con orden de captura internacional de los Estados Unidos, aseguró que estuvo en la Argentina a pesar de que una jueza de Jujuy había hecho lugar al exhorto del Departamento de Estado para que lo detuvieran si llegaba a pisar suelo argentino.

En su programa de televisión, Cabello se rió de la situación: “Le agarré tanto gusto a los alfajores que mandé a comprar. Yo estuve por Puerto Madero caminando, qué bonito, y ellos recién ahora se van a dar cuenta de esto. La carne no la encontré tan buena, que no le metan el cuento con lo de ‘la carne argentina’, aquí en Venezuela hay buena carne”.

“Pasé por Argentina, llegué hasta la Patagonia, no me traje un pingüino porque no pude, cómo hacía, ridículo”, agregó.

Luego sugirió que la orden de captura en su contra, firmada por una jueza jujeña, se debía a un acuerdo geopolítico: “Yo sé la razón de todo esto: la razón es que ellos creían que iba a visitar a Milagro Sala, le temen a la voz de esa mujer porque lo que ella me diga a mí yo lo voy a decir al mundo, la metió presa Macri, pero el señor Fernández no ha encontrado la forma de soltarla y como estaban negociando con el FMI, la Cancillería argentina mandó a una jueza encargada, que ni siquiera es titular, no me hagan hablar que yo sé el cuento completo”.

La oposición ya pidió informes para saber si efectivamente Cabello estuvo en la Argentina y si fue así, cómo actuaron en el Gobierno.