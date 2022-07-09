Un chico puso en aprietos a una cronista de la Tv Pública cuando le preguntó sobre Alberto

En la previa al discurso del presidente en Tucumán, por el 9 de julio, ocurrió lo inesperado.

Lo chicos siempre dicen la verdad. Y tuvo que pasar en la TV Pública cuando una cronista se le ocurrió preguntarla a los alumnos de primaria que aguardaban el paso del primer mandatario, en el jardín de al República, qué le preguntaría al presidente.

Y el primero muy fresco y natural hizo la mejor pregunta que hasta aquí ningún periodista se animó a blanquear ante Alberto: “Le diría porque se deja mandar por Cristina”.

 

En al acto, el presidente trató de dar por superado el internista dentro de la coalición gobernante, al igual que el día anterior lo hizo Cristina.

“Cada uno de los que integramos este Gobierno se la juega por la gente. Los convoco de corazón a construir la Argentina que deseamos”, concluyó en su mensaje.