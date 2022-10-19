Un columnista de LN+ otra vez se lanza a la política

Gustavo Segré había intentado ser diputado en la lista de Republicanos Unidos.

El economista y columnista de LN+ Gustavo Segré se sumó a las filas de Patricia Bullrich, quien lo anunció en sus redes sociales.

El año pasado, Segré intentó ser candidato a diputado por Republicanos Unidos, el espacio integrado por Ricardo López Murphy, Agustín Etchebarne, Manuel Adorni, Gustavo Lazzari, entre otros.

Como es mencionado en los medios de comunicacion y redes sociales, retiro mi pre-candidatura a Dip Nac. por @repunidosCABA en función de problemas de logistica personal“, dijo dos días después de lanzarse. Un papelón.

En la actualidad, Segré es columnista en el programa de Eduardo Feinmann, por LN+. 