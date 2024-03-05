Un cronista de Crónica TV se quejó al aire por su sueldo y lo echaron

Estaba en vivo en un móvil y dijo que lo tenían en negro.

La secuencia fue tan llamativa que parecía una fake news. Un cronista de Crónica TV, Tomi Munaretto, discutió al aire con un conductor y terminó denunciando que trabajaba en negro y que le pegaban 1715 pesos por cada hora extra.

“La chica que trabaja en casa me cobra 3 lucas, cómo le pago? aparte estoy en negro… Vos porque estás en blanco. Cuánto cobras vos?”, lanzó el cronista ante los gritos del conductor para intentar frenarlo.

Horas después el escándalo, el cronista grabó un video en sus redes contando que lo echaron. Y hasta reveló que una abogada del canal lo amenazó. “La vida sigue, adentro de este lugar 50 o 60 personas en la misma situación que yo”, contó.