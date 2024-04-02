Un cura les dijo a trabajadores de Télam que están siendo “crucificados”

El diácono Ricky Carrizo se acercó al acampe de la calle Bolivar, donde los empleados buscan preservar las fuentes laborales ante la embestida del gobierno que amenaza con el cierre. La agencia está fuera de línea y se comenzaron a abrir los retiros voluntarios.

El cura hizo una encendida arenga ante los trabajadores.  “Ustedes son los condenados, los crucificados, pero van a  resucitar”, dijo antes de ofrecer la eucaristía.

Según datos oficiales, solo un 15 % de los trabajadores de Télam adhirieron a los retiros. Los demás, cerca de 600 personas, resisten el cierre.

 