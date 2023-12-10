Un desubicado prendió bengala en peli de los Muchachos

El fanatismo hizo que un desubicado entendiera una bengala en la sala de Morón donde se estaba estrenando la película Muchachos, uno de los documentales que están en cartelera para festejar la Copa del Mundo. La función de suspendió antes del final. Los espectadores evacuados comenzaron a gritar y no , precisamente, con el git de La Mosca.

 