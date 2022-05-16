Un diario de Santa Cruz destacó las pintadas a favor de la candidatura de Máximo Kirchner

La noticia apareció en la tapa de un medio ultra K.

La noticia apareció publicada este lunes en la tapa de La Opinión Austral, uno de los principales medios de Santa Cruz que fue comprado hace un tiempo por el Grupo Crónica y tiene mucha cercanīa al kirchnerismo. Aparecieron sorpresivas pintadas en Río Gallegos“, dice el titular que se lleva la foto principal de la tapa. 

La crónica explica que las pintadas tiene la firma de “LA EME K” y “Agrupación Mi Máximo Candidato”, dos agrupaciones que impulsarían una posible candidatura de Máximo Kirchner como gobernador, algo que a esta altura parece fuera de contexto.

“Desde inicios de este año en el run run político hay especulaciones sobre qué hará el hoy diputado nacional y referente de La Cámpora el año próximo. De hecho, su mandato como legislador nacional vence precisamente en 2023″, destaca la crónica. 

Expediente Politico reveló la semana pasada que el tema estuvo presente en una reunión de Kirchner con diputados e intendentes de Santa Cruz.

Si se concreta ese plan, Máximo repetiría el camino de su padre, que comenzó su carrera política como intendente y luego como gobernador. La actual gobernadora, Alicia Kirchner, desgastada por la gestión, podría ir en ese caso como candidata a senadora. “No pueden perder la provincia y en las últimas elecciones les fue muy mal”, razonó una fuente.

La presencia del ex secretario de los Kirchner, Daniel Alvarez, en la reunión no es un dato menor: junto a Rudy Ulloa serían los futuros armadores de esa campaña. 

 