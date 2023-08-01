Un diputado K desafió a un opositor a pelear

El juicio político a los jueces de la Corte Suprema otra vez se transformó en un set de peleas y de chicanas políticas. Rodolfo Taihade, que tiene antecedentes de escándalos de todo tipo, desafió a un opositor, Francisco Monti, a pelear fuera del recinto. “No me duras ni un minuto”, gritó en el momento de mayor tensión.