Un documental sobre el gasoducto

Techint dejó listo un documental sobre la construcción del gasoducto Néstor Kirchner. Una mega obra que quedó me medio de una polémica por su inauguración en plena campaña política. Se dijo que se abrió una válvula sin estar terminada la conexión de gas. En realidad,  la polémica se instaló sobre algunas exageraciones típicas de la grieta de Twitter .El presidente Alberto y la vice, Cristina,  hicieron una apertura  “simbólica”, dado que “la válvula que opera un caño que transporta gas a muy alta presión sólo la abre personal técnico que opera el gasoducto”.

Ahora, el documental de Techint , que se verá pronto por Flow, quiere subrayar los beneficios de la mega obra y la importancia estratégica para el país , de Vaca Muerta a Salliqueló.