Un documental sobre Malvinas que enfoca sobre la propaganda que atrofia el verdadero patriotismo

IOnteresante docuemntal en Flow sobre la cobertura mediática de la guerra en el Atlantico Sur. 1982 abre la momoria de aquel sumani de unidad nacional.

Sin voz en off , 1982 es un documental que enfoca la propaganda que hizo la dictadura militar a través de sus noticiero cabecera de 60 minutos o la publicidad de época, todo inmerso en un gran ilusión nacional. Si hay que encontrar un oximorón a la grieta fue sin duda Malvinas.

Los archivos redescubren momentos ya vistos como el especial de 24 horas donde Pinki y Cacho Fonatana condujeron ese prorgrama en el que personalidades nacionales encabezaron una gesta patriótica para recolectar fondos , en un momento crítico : los ataques ingleses comenzaban a refutar el “vamos ganando” del conductor José Gomez Fuentes.

Se lo divisa al ex canciller , Nicanor Costa Méndez, recibido como un super star por la tribuna de patriotas enfervorizados ante cada nota del regimiento de granaderos .

También aporta archivos inéditos: un Jefe militar que prometía ante cámaras que los chicos de la guerra iban a volver más gorditos y sino que se lo reclamaran a él.

Entre las 200 horas de archivos revisados, el director Lucas Gallo, se rescatan los mementos más tirstemente curosos. Muy fuerte ver a un pueblo abrazando al dictador Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri, que se atreve a mesclarse entre gente común en el frente de la Rosada.

Tambien, en las crónicas del corresponsal Nicolás Casanseu , saca chapa el entonces Comandante del Regimiento 25 Mohamed Alí Seineldín en varios informes escenificados de la gesta.

 

 

“Me parece muy interesante ver cómo se engaña a la gente y se sigue haciendo de hecho hoy a 40 años de Malvinas”, reflexionó Gallo.

En esos mismos partes de guerra , se filtran encuestas a pobladores de Malvinas ( “kelpers”), quienes asustados y de pocas palabras advierten su disgusto por la situación.

El cierre es como la caida de una noche oscura. La represión en Plaza de Mayo y la descepcion popular por la rendición. El documental 1982 esta en la pltaforma flow. Al iugal que Argentina 1985, es un plan ideal para debatir con la nuevas generaciones que poco saben de la aquella guerra, la sociedad fanartizada y los héroes olvidados.

Horacio Caride

 