Un editorial pone en duda el intento de asesinato de Cristina Kirchner

La Nación reunió una serie de irregularidades a un mes del ataque.

El diario La Nación publicó un fuerte editorial donde pone en duda el intento de asesinato contra Cristina Kirchner. Ese artículo menciona una serie de hechos llamativos como el borrado del teléfono del principal acusado y las entrevistas que habían dado los integrantes de “la banda de los copitos” en un canal de televisión. También destaca la declaración del abogado José Manuel Ubeira, quien cinco días antes del hecho, habló de un posible intento de asesinato. Ubeira luego fue elegida para defenderla.

Por otra parte, el diario La Nación menciona las oscuras relaciones de los abogados que aparecieron en el expediente. “Nos preguntamos si esta banda de vendedores ambulantes tenía conexiones subterráneas con la Policía Federal o con agentes de inteligencia”, dice el editorial.

Pese a las llamativas irregularidades cometidas por la custodia de la vicepresidenta, Cristina Kirchner nunca profundizó ese aspecto. Tampoco lo hizo la jueza de la causa. “No hay dudas de la negligente labor o eventual complicidad de la custodia vicepresidencial, desde el momento que permitió que un grupo extraño se superpusiera con ella y que un sujeto pudiera acercarse a centímetros de la funcionaria y gatillar un arma, y que, tras ello, ninguno de los agentes de seguridad hiciera absolutamente nada para cubrir a quien fue el blanco del ataque, violando todos los habituales protocolos para estos casos”, sostuvo La Nación.

El editorial generó la respuesta del Frente de Todos. “Vergonzosa columna editorial de La Nación. No sólo busca instalar dudas y sospechas sobre el atentado contra la vicepresidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner sino que plantea como hipótesis que pudo ser para generar ‘consecuencias políticas favorables’. Lamentable”, publicó el jefe del bloque de diputados nacionales del Frente de Todos, Germán Martínez, en su cuenta de Twitter.