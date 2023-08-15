Un empresario fue en avión privado a Santa Cruz y “celebró” la caída de los K

El hombre pertenece a una de las principales familias empresarias de la Argentina. El domingo pasado se tomó un avión privado junto a su mujer, también empresaria, y viajaron hasta Santa Cruz para acompañar a su hijo, que asesoraba a uno de los candidatos de Juntos por el Cambio. En ese búnker festejaron, sin quererlo, la derrota histórica del kirchnerismo.

El ganador de la jornada fue Claudio Vidal, un sindicalista petrolero que siempre fue aliado a los K pero que esta vez decidió aliarse a JxC, donde generó una interna feroz.