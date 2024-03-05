Un empresario ligado al PRO empuja el escándalo de los seguros

Cuentan en el mercado de los seguros que hay un empresario que está empujando el escándalo con información desde adentro. El hombre en cuestión, en pareja con una ex funcionaria del PRO, estaría dolido porque quedó afuera del grandes contratos con el Estado, a los que siempre aspiró.

“Siempre quiso meterse en esa repartición por cuanto suele apalancarse en el apellido de su novia para golpear puertas y conseguir negocios”, dice otro empresario de primera línea.

Sin embargo, no estaría tan afuera. Otros dicen que la pareja en cuestión está detrás de una de las cuatro empresas que se quedaron con el contrato entre Nación Seguros y la ANSES, el puntapié que desencadenó el escándalo.