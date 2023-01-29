Un ex CQC pasaria a Del Plata

Entre los pases que se vislumbran para la temporada 2023 radial, hay uno que llama la atención, por el nombre y la radio que lo elige. Radio del Plata tiene en su grilla a Chiche y Luis Ventura como máximas estrellas. Este nuevo nombre que se sumaria no tiene parecido perfil a estos conductores. Estuvo en CQC y no es Daniel Tognetti quien ya pasó por la 1030 yéndose en malos términos.