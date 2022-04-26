Un ex funcionario de la AFI reapareció en las elecciones de abogados

Las elecciones en el Colegio Público de Abogados arrancaron con un clima caliente. Jorge Rizzo, candidato a presidente de la lista que gobierna la institución hace casi dos décadas, publicó fotos de Sebastián De Stefano, el ex director administrativo de Asuntos Jurídicos de la Agencia Federal de Inteligencia (AFI), apuntado por el kirchnerismo en varias causas judiciales.

“En vez de estar trabajando en Subte o declarando en Tribunales, De Stefano con total impunidad toma lista a los empleados de la Ciudad obligados a votar por Gil Lavedra”, lanzó Rizzo.