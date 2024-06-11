Un ex funcionario y amigo de Pettovello hizo la denuncia por el confuso episodio en su casa

Se trata de Marcelo Rubén Basilotta, que estuvo al frente de la casa “Néstor Kirchner”.

El confuso episodio que se vivió en una propiedad de la ministra Sandra Pettovello en la localidad de Moreno, donde una persona habría intentado ingresar por la fuerza, tuvo un protagonista inesperado. El parte policial revela que la denuncia policial la hizo Marcelo Rubén Basilotta (está mal escrito el apellido), un amigo de la ministra que además fue funcionario de su cartera hasta marzo.

Basillota era concejal de General Rodriguez hasta que asumió Pettovello y lo designó al frente de la casa “Néstor Kirchner”. Duró poco más de un mes. “Tengo el agrado de dirigirme a usted a los efectos de presentar mi renuncia indeclinable al cargo de director ejecutivo de la Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner, con que fuera honrado”, dijo en su carta de renuncia.

Pettovello tienen una relación de amistad y hasta familiar. “Con Sandra nos une una amistad de años, nos criamos juntos prácticamente y ella es casi de mi familia porque es la sobrina de mi cuñada”, contó Basillotta en algún momento.

“No siempre fue libertario. Tampoco fue siempre de Cambiemos. Desde 2010 hasta 2021 era peronista. En General Rodríguez fue Secretario de Obra Pública de la gestión de Juan Pablo Anghileri; y en 2017 se desempeñó como Subsecretario de Servicios Urbanos del Intendente de Merlo”, contó el periodista Mauro Federico en una crónica. 

Sobre el episodio, todas las versiones son confusas. El parte policial dice que Basilotta, también vecino del Barrio “Don Segundo” (tres hectáreas con 10 viviendas), llamó a la Policía porque escuchó “ruidos provenientes del Lote 04, propiedad de la Sra. Ministra de Capital Humano de la Nación Argentina, Sra. Sandra Pettovello, quien no se hallaba en su morada”.

El lugar es un barrio semicerrado, sin seguridad privada ni cámaras de seguridad.

“Efectivamente rompieron parte de su alambrado, trataron de ingresar. La ministra entiende que el objetivo era ni más ni menos que una consecuencia de amedrentamiento e intentar asustarla en pos del destape de corrupción más grande de las últimas décadas en Argentina”, sostuvo Adorni en su habitual conferencia de prensa.