Un ex libertario logró parar las elecciones en Tucumán y San Juan

Ahora es aliado de Juntos. La Corte tuvo un fallo fuertísimo en pleno proceso electoral.

El fallo de la Corte cayó como una bomba en el FdT que iba a festejar otros dos triunfos el próximo domingo con la victoria de los oficialismos en Tucumán y San Juan. Sin embargo, el Alto Tribunal dedicó suspender los comicios ante un cuarto periodo consecutivo que pretendía forzar Uñac contradiciendo la propia Carta Magna provincial. Los efectos del fallo llegaron también al caso Tucumán afectando las pretensiones de Juan Manzur.

Quien disparó el fallo “bomba” fue un candidato opositor,  un ex libertario, de la provincia de San Juan. Su nombre es Sergio Vallejos, un ex aliado de Milei que por desavenencias con el economista se unió al bloque de Juntos.

“Estamos muy contentos los que creemos en el respeto a la Constitución Nacional” expresó ni bien conocido el fallo el candidato de Evolución Liberal.

El Titular de la Corte,  Horacio Rossatti, marcó la cancha en el encuentro propiciado por la embajada de los EEUU, Amcham. Antes que se conociera la noticia de la suspensión electoral en San Juan y Tucumán,  dijo: “Nosotros  tomamos decisiones que no agradaros a este ni el anterior gobierno y lo haremos con el próximos , dodo que no estamos aquí para hacer amistades”.

El fallo hace lugar a la medida cautelar y marca un hito en esta confrontación entre la Corte y el peronismo. Sin duda un fallo jurídico pero también politico.

 