Un famoso K debe una fortuna de expensas en Puerto Madero

Yanina Latorre reveló que Dady Brieva debe casi 10 millones de pesos de expensas. El actor vive en el piso 44 de un lujoso departamento de Puerto Madero. “Debe 9.800.000, desde noviembre no paga”, contó la panelista de LAM. Antes vivía en el piso 17, donde su actual inquilino también acumuló una deuda millonaria.

 