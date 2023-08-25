Un famoso se rebeló de un control de transito en muy mal estado

Trascendió que un famoso de la tele , en muy mal estado, se fugó de un control de transito. Estaba borracho o drogado. Finalmente, cuando lo alcanzaron se rebeló y tiró unas vallas de un espacio municipal que prohíben estacionar. El susodicho es un periodista . Algunos medios tiene imágenes pero se le tendría consideración especial. Como profesional de radio y TV siempre escarbó en informes del sub mundo de la marginalidad.