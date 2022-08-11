Un fiscal federal podría saltar a la política

No descarta una candidatura a gobernador.

Varios medios de Chaco publicaron que el fiscal federal Patricio Sabadini podría saltar a la política y estaría evaluando una candidatura en 2023.

“Su posible precandidatura se pudo conocer debido a un reciente viaje a la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, en la que el fiscal habría mantenido sendas reuniones con referentes de la oposición y con quienes habría mantenido intercambios sobre la realidad provincial y nacional”, informó el diario Primera Plana.

Según pudo saber este sitio, el fiscal no descarta dar el salto, y hasta postularse como gobernador, pero tiene dudas sobre los sistemas de financiación para una candidatura.