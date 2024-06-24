Un funcionario de Alberto viendo a Capusotto

La noche fue para la risa. En el Auditorium Belgrano, del sábado 22 de junio, Peter Capusotto brilló en su epectáculo El Lado C . Se trata de algo sencillo que el genio del humor lo hace único. Es una charla con una periodista recorriendo datos biográficos y de su carrera , todos a chequear. Una de las principales carcajadas las despertó cuando se burló del presidente Alberto Fernández , haciendo mímicas de una ameba. Lo curioso que entre el publico se detecto a un ex vuncionario del último gobierno. Estuvo aplaudiendo , el es Secretario General de la presidencia : Julio Vitobello.