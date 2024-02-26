Un funcionario de Zamora comparó a Milei con Hitler

“Me hace acordar a la época nazi”, dijo entre otras cosas. Quién es el funcionario de Santiago del Estero.

“Me hace acordar a la época nazi, me asusta …. no puede tratar de rata y de coimero y menos a alguien que elegí como representante”, lanzó Juan “Tete” Bravo,  titular del Tren del Desarrollo y defensor del zamorismo en Santiago del Estero.

Y agregó refiriéndose al presidente Javier Milei: “Quiere matar a los ancianos, desproteger a los niños, ¿qué le pasa?” 