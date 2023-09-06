Un gobernador peronista anticipa un escenario de deslegitimación a Milei

El gobernador de La Rioja dijo que si Milei gana él renunciaría como mandatario provincial. El silencio de Cristina.

La democracia argentina se está re formateando a una velocidad y con un camino incierto. El disruptivo y amenazante Javier Milei dio vuelta la tortilla generando un mar de preguntas sobre ¿Qué pasa si gana?

Novedoso y quizás un sendero a imitar por otra mandatarios peronistas fue la declaración del gobernador riojano, Ricardo Quintela. Dijo que de ganar el libertario pensaría en renunciar como gobernador para hacer un gesto de resistencia al avance presuntamente autoritario.

“Prefiero irme y que venga otro a ser el francotirador de los riojanos”, apuntó. El escenario planteado de un Milei presidente es al margen de su ideas anti casta , que haría un severo ajuste en recortar recursos de las provincias que gira la Nación.

Días atrás, en C5N, Guillermo Moreno, sugirió que los verdaderos peronistas deberían llamar al voto abstencionista para octubre ya que anticiparía una resistencia a lo que viene, algo parecido a justificar el vacío de legitimidad a un resultado ante la falta de liderazgo en el partido gobernante,

El silencio de Cristina otra vez habla. ¿Será que retomará la teoría de la proscripción? Kicillof la reconoció, en sus recientes declaraciones, como la indiscutible líder para el partido fundado por Perón.

El próximo sábado, Massa verá en Tucumán con qué apoyos concretos cuenta para seguir en carrera. Sus chances son mínimas aunque colarse en el balotaje es matemáticamente posible.